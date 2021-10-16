CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 17

TUESDAY
Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 5607 Wright Ave. Go to http://bluestarmomssew.com.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. Euchre winners on Oct. 12: Annie Berndt, two loners; Bill Koehnke, one loner. In pinochle: Claudette Stohr, first place; Carol Coleman, second; and Diana Molumby, third.
Ladies New Heart Luncheon: Noon, Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Shron Ferguson will speak on “Queen Ester’s Story.” Cost is $11. Call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503 for reservations. The group consists of Christ-centered women from southwest Wisconsin.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Racine Optimist Club: 6-8 p.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Jenny Gryniewicz from Junior Achievement of Southeast Wisconsin will speak.
FRIDAY
Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
THURSDAY
Caledonia Historical Society: Monthly membership meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1877 Caledonia Town Hall at Caledonia Historical Village, Highway 38 and Five Mile Road. Go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.
DAILY/OTHERS
Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:
Oct. 4: Evelyn Gerum-Dennis Dragon, first place; Dee Becker-Emmanuel Vivunas, second; Mark Langer-Nishat Chrishti, third.
Oct. 8: North/South — Susan Gentz-Robert Gentz, first place; Anita Brothers-John Winter, second; Dee Becker-John Meyers, third. East/West — Mark Langer-Paul Schroeder, first place; Donald Urquhart-Nishat Chishti, second; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, third.
