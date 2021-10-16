CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 17

Racine Optimist Club: 6-8 p.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Jenny Gryniewicz from Junior Achievement of Southeast Wisconsin will speak.

FRIDAY

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

THURSDAY

Caledonia Historical Society: Monthly membership meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1877 Caledonia Town Hall at Caledonia Historical Village, Highway 38 and Five Mile Road. Go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

DAILY/OTHERS

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are: