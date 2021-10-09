CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 10

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com .

Racine Camera Club: 7-9 p.m. via Zoom. Regular meetings occur on the second Thursday of the month from September to June for the following year. An invitation to the meeting can be requested by sending an email to racinecameraclub@gmail.com. The meetings are open to the public, but a person must be a member to enter competitions at the local and state level.