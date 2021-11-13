CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF NOV. 14

TUESDAY

Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 5607 Wright Ave. Go to http://bluestarmomssew.com.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

Racine Toastmaster Club 481: 6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St. Michael Prudhom will speak on “Fear and How to Overcome It” as he completes the Strategic Relationships pathway.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Franksville. Go to caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

FRIDAY

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY/OTHERS

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Nov. 1: Donald Urquhart-Nishat Chishti, first place; John Winter-Mark Langer, second; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.

Nov. 5: Dee Becker-Donald Urquhart, first place; Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, second; Gloria Urquhart-Richard Urquhart, third.

