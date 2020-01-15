Club Calendar Week of Jan. 19

Southeast Gateway Group Sierra Club: 6:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. The Our Clean Power Coalition will screen a documentary featuring interviews with neighbors of We Energies' Oak Creek and Elm Road coal plants. Some of those neighbors will participate in a panel discussion of their more recent difficulties as residents living close to the plant. The second half of the program will feature a presentation on the history of coal in our area and on the coal trains themselves by local historian, author and train expert Keith Kohlmann.

FRIDAY

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY, OTHERS