Club Calendar Week of Feb. 23

Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.

Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.

FRIDAY

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY, OTHERS