Club Calendar Week of Feb. 23

MONDAY
Burlington Lions Club: 7 p.m., Gabby's Place, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington. For membership information, call Darrel Eisenhardt at 262-806-5036.
Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Monsignor Anthony Weiler Assembly 1207: 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak, faithful navigator, at 262-884-9505.
Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Frieda Anderson is guest lecturer on "Fabrics to Dye For." She will bring many of her quilts as well as patterns and fabrics for sale. She will share how she dyes fabric, a step by step process of graduation dying. For more information, go to www.lighthousequiltersguild.com.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Feb. 17: John Salvo, first place with 45 points; Stuart Douglas, second with 42 points; and David Halverson, third with 41 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Shirley Hammes, first place; Kat Urban, second; and Jim Cramer, third. John Brensinger had a round jouse and a double pinochle. Joyce Thorton had a double Pinochle. In euchre, Vince Ripp and Larry Dornacher had two loners. Ann Berndt, Mary Lois and MaryJane Coutre had one loner each. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Business meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Willkomm's, 6840 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters.
Dominoes Club: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Mexican train dominoes will be played. For more information, call 262-767-9880.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. Breanna Reckamp, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin business and volunteer manager, will speak on "Your Eye Health." To attend a meeting or for more information, contact contact Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or email mslangendorf@wi.rr.com.
Knit Wits: 1-3 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 1426 N. Fancher Road, Mount Pleasant. Open to beginners or those experienced in knitting, crocheting, tatting or jiffy knitter. For more information, call the church at 262-886-4755 or Sue Luxem at 262-835-2239.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
THURSDAY
Agerholm-Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League: Open to former men and women Marines, Reservists and those on active duty, 7 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Dave Kramer at 262-637-5014.
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Burlington Toastmasters: A communication and leadership training program dedicated to helping its members become better leaders and communicators in public speaking, 7 p.m., Center for Art Technology Health & Entrepreneurship (United Methodist Church building), 125 E. State St., Burlington. Call 262-767-9113 for more information.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Feb. 10: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; John Winter-William Little, second; and Harold Dwiggins-Marilyn Wescott, third.
Feb. 11: Harold Dwiggins-Marilyn Wescott, first place; George Urquhart-Richard Arneson, second; and Henry Kensler-Lee Petzold, third.
Feb. 14: Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, first place; Joanne Rattan-Mary Matthews, second; and Lee Petzold-Paul Dorsey, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Recent winners are:
Feb. 14: Virginia Bowler, first place; Bob Gibson, second; and Ned Votry, third.
Feb. 17: Bob Lee, first place; Theresa Blaski, second; and Ruth Maltby, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.