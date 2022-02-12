CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF FEB. 13

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 5607 Wright Ave. Go to http://bluestarmomssew.com.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Ladies New Heart Luncheon: Noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Sally Geary’s topic is “Coming to God...Over Many Years.” The group consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from southeast Wisconsin. The luncheon cost is $11. For reservations, call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Gerald Karwowski of Oak Clearing Farm and Museum will provide a program on local Racine history. For more information, go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

FRIDAY

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Grind Cafe, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY/OTHERS

Libertarian Party of Southeast Wisconsin: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Jan. 31: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews-Donald Urquhart, second; John Winter-Mark Langer, third.

Feb. 2: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer-Paul Schroeder, second; Ellen Easley-Judy Petersen, third.

