CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF DEC. 4

MONDAY
Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.
Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bay, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $15. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.
TUESDAY
Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon-3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 262-414-856-9550.
Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Racine Camera Club: Club auction and holiday event, 7-9 p.m., Gateway Technical College Michigan Room (R113) of the Racine Building, 1001 Main St., and via Zoom. Invitations to the meeting can be requested by sending an email to racinecameraclub@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.
Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.
DAILY/OTHERS
Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.
Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:
Nov. 25: Ellen Easley-Henry Kensler, first place; John Meyers-Donald Urquhart, second; Mary Matthews-Marilyn Wescott, third.
Nov. 28: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Donald Urquhart-John Meyers, second; Ellen Easley-Paul Dorsey, third.
The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday via email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Call 262-631-1725 for more information.