CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF SEPT. 26

TUESDAY

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Recent winners in pinochle: Gary Brensinger, first place; Carol Coleman, second; and John Brensinger, third. Diane Molumby had a double pinochle. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.