CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF SEPT. 12

TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.
WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Caledonia Historical Society: Monthly membership meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1877 Caledonia Town Hall at Caledonia Historical Village, 5 Mile Road and Highway 38. Go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.
FRIDAY
Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Country Rose, 19319 Washington Ave., Union Grove. Bring coffee and a lawn chair. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY/OTHERS
British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond Ill. Tina Beaird, owner of Tamarack Genealogy, author, historian and lecturer, will speak on “Maps and Trails: Common Migration Paths from the 17th through 19th Centuries.”
Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:
Aug. 30: Dee Becker-Emmanuel Vuvunas, first place; Judy Petersen-Paul Dorsey, second; John Winrer-Mark Langer, third.
Sept. 3: North-South — Sue Gentz-Robert Gentz, first place; Anita Brothers-John Winter, second; Mary Matthews-Marilyn Wescott, third. East-West — Janet Urquhart-George Urqyhart, first place; Judy Petersen-James O’Regan, second; Mark Langer-Paul Schroeder, third.
The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday via email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Call 262-631-1725 for more information.