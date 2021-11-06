CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF NOV. 7

THURSDAY

Racine Art Guild: 6-8 p.m., Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St. Tom Rozwadowski will speak on “Affordable Art for Everyone.”

Racine Camera Club: 7-9 p.m. via Zoom. For an invitation, send email to racinecameraclub@gmail.com. Open to beginners to seasoned professionals interested in photography.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Monthly meeting open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 4:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Oliver Ponko at 262-880-7399.

FRIDAY

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY/OTHERS