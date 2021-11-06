CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF NOV. 7

TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. Nov. 2 pinochle results: John Brensinger, first place with a double pinochle; Lillian Robers, second; Shirley Hammes, third.
Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon: Noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St, Kenosha. Delores Leishner will speak on “From Mayhem to Miracles.” Her testimony reveals how she finds purpose in Christ despite an abusive past. The group consists of Christ-center, Bible believing women from southeast Wisconsin. The cost is $11. Call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503 for reservations.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Racine Art Guild: 6-8 p.m., Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St. Tom Rozwadowski will speak on “Affordable Art for Everyone.”
Racine Camera Club: 7-9 p.m. via Zoom. For an invitation, send email to racinecameraclub@gmail.com. Open to beginners to seasoned professionals interested in photography.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Monthly meeting open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 4:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Oliver Ponko at 262-880-7399.
FRIDAY
Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY/OTHERS
Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:
Nov. 25: Donald Urquhart-Paul Schroeder, first place; Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, second; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.
Nov. 29: Dee Becker-Mark Langer, first place; Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, second; Evelyn Gerum-Jim O’Regan, third.
The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday via email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Call 262-631-1725 for more information.