SUNDAY
Southeastern Wisconsin Corvette Club: For Corvette and Chevy enthusiasts, meets the first Sunday of the month at different locations. For more information, call 262-637-1457 or 262-553-1284 or visit the Web at www.sewcc.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America Racine/Kenosha Chapter 767: Open to all Vietnam/Vietnam era veterans, 9 a.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. Call Mike Burns at 262-721-8019 for more information.
MONDAY
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: 7 p.m., executive meeting, 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Democratic Party of Racine County: 7 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Ben Wikler, candidate for chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, will speak. There will also be a discussion of the proposed new DPRC Constitution.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafkopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on April 29: Jim Drascic, first place with 72 points; Stuart Douglas, second with 67 points; and Mike Grayson, third with 45 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Preservation Racine: 6 p.m., DeKoven Center Great Hall, 600 21st St. (enter off Wisconsin Avenue). A potluck reception provided by members will precede the 7 p.m. program celebrating Preservation Month. Honorary certificates will be awarded to owners of historic century buildings. There is a $5 fee for nonmembers.
Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., The Atrium, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $11. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 310: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. Call Robert Jorgensen at 262-637-0911 for more information.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on April 30: Mary Reynolds, first place with a round house; John Brensinger, second; and Shirley Hammes, third. In euchre, Bill Koehnke had a loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Kiwanis Club of Racine: An organization that focuses on children, noon, Sealed Air Y Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Neal Kueny at 262-635-9385.
Marine Corps League, Fox River Detachment: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Tegon Yanash, commandant, at 262-661-4509.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Racine Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin Ave., Sturtevant. Call Art Wells at 262-633-5939 for more information.
Racine Moose Lodge 437: Legion meeting, 7 p.m., and general membership meeting, 7:30 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
Racine Toastmasters Club 481: A learn-by-doing communication and leadership program to build skill and confidence to face an audience of any size, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023 or go to http://racinetoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Belle City Toastmasters Club 1477: For people who want to improve their communication skills, 6:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Toastmasters International offers training in speaking, listening and leadership skills. For more information, call Brian Reining at 262-358-2089.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Raymond VFW Post 10388: Open to new members, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post, Highway K and East Frontage Road, Caledonia. For more information, call Louis Wilson, commander, 262-639-3408, or Tom O’Dell, adjutant, 262-681-0219.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Dominoes Club: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Mexican train dominoes will be played. For more information, call 262-767-9880.
EAA Chapter 838: 7 p.m., 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit the Web at www.eaa838.org.
German Language Group (Kenosha-Racine Stammtisch): To afford German speakers the opportunity to socialize, maintain ad improve their German language skills, 4:30-7 p.m., Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 120th Ave., Kenosha. For more information, call John Kiel at 262-914-5435 or german.cowboy@yahoo.com.
Goldwing Road Riders Association and Valkyries: Monthly social for Goldwing and Valkyrie owners, 7 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. Call Bob Running at 262-989-1098 for more information.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Cheri Franch at 262-619-1942 or cheri.franch@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Navy Club Ship 60: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 820 Main St. Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine veterans and active duty personnel are welcome.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Salmon Unlimited: A fishing organization for the betterment and enhancement of Lake Michigan fishing, 7 p.m., Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St. Call Jerry Young at 414-423-8619 or go to www.salmonunlimitedwisconsin.com for membership information.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
THURSDAY
Artist’s Coffee Hour: Gathering for those interested in meeting other artists, art advocates and creatives, 10-11 a.m., Black-Eyed Press, 1405 16th St., Studio 255. Bring a mug for coffee or tea.
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Burlington Toastmasters: A communication and leadership training program dedicated to helping its members become better leaders and communicators in public speaking, 7 p.m., Center for Art Technology Health & Entrepreneurship (United Methodist Church building), 125 E. State St., Burlington. Call 262-767-9113 for more information.
Essman-Schroeder American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., 29224 Evergreen St., Rochester.
History Seekers of the Union Grove Area: Annual spring meeting, 6:30 p.m. Oak Clearing Farm, 704 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove. Cindi Nisen Hansen will present pictures and stories about the Nisen Tile Works history.
Knights of Columbus Council 697: Monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak at 262-884-9505.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Art Guild: 6-8 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Liz Siercks, an art history instructor at Alverno College and curatorial assistant at the Racine Art Museum, will speak.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Geological Society: Open to people interested in geology, 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St. For more information, contact Pat Fellner, 262-994-2888, or Bonnie Bolster, 262-634-8815.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Rainbow Quilters: 7-9 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 322 Ohio St. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. Fee is 50 cents. For more information, contact Barbara Vallone, 262-639-8185.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 6:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Ken Welsh, commander, at 262-498-2560.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Grind, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
April 22: William Little-Nishat Chishti, first place; Joanne Rattan-Mary Matthews, second; and Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, third.
April 26: Jean Myrvold-Mark Langer, first place; Donald Urquhart-Lee Petzold, second; and John Winter-A. Brothers, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Magnificat Kenosha: Saturday, May 11 — A ministry of Catholic women, 9 a.m.-noon. Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Karen Mathis, coordinator of the 40 Days of Life Campaign in Kenosha, will speak. Tickets cost $12 and must be reserved by May 6. Send a check payable to Magnificat Kenosha and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Nancy York, 7120 20th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143. Go to www.magnificat-ministry-net (under Wisconsin Chapters).
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Recent winners are:
April 25: Ned Votry, first place; Marge Morrell, second; and Joanne Solofra third.
April 30: Joanne Solofra, first place; Teresa Blaski, second; and Ginger Campbell, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice: Saturday, May 11 — 10 a.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, contact Wayne Johnson at 262-639-7149 or Dick Kinch at 262-638-0204.
St. Lucy Schafkopf/Sheepshead Round Robin: Saturday, May 11 — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. New players are welcome. For more information, call 262-498-2984.
United States Submarine Veterans: Saturday, May 11 — Great Lakes Base meeting, 1 p.m., Harvey Funk American Legion Post, 4277 Highway 41 (East Frontage Road), Caledonia. For more information, call the vice commander at 262-818-3400.
