CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF MAY 9

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

MAY 15

British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., via Zoom. Dan Poffenberger, a senior British and Irish research specialist for FamilySearch at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, will speak on “Welsh and Irish Genealogical Research.” Go to bigwill.org for Zoom meeting link.

DAILY/OTHERS