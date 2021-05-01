CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF MAY 2

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAYWelcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY/OTHERSRacine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play and face masks are required. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

April 19: Mary Mathews-Henry Kensler, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, third.

April 23: Don Urquhart-Paul Schroeder, first place; Judy Petersen-Mark Langer, second; Annie Krause-Richard Arneson, third.

The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community.

