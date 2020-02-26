Club Calendar for Week of March 1

SUNDAY

Vietnam Veterans of America Racine/Kenosha Chapter 767: Open to all Vietnam/Vietnam era veterans, 9 a.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. Call Mike Burns at 262-721-8019 for more information.

MONDAY

Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Feb. 24: Clyde Freehling, first place with 54 points; Jim Drascic, second with 40 points; and David Halverson, third with 34 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.

Preservation Racine: 7 p.m., Case IH Racine Experience Center, 2701 Oakes Road, Sturtevant. Jerry Karwowski will speak on “The History of J.I. Case Co.” Doors open at 6 p.m. to explore the equipment display and CaseIH Fan Shop. The fee is $5 for nonmembers.

Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., The Atrium, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $11. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.