Club Calendar for Week of March 8

UAW Local 180 Retirees Chapter: Open to Local 180 retirees, 1:30 p.m., UAW Local 180 Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 6:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Ken Welsh, commander, at 262-498-2560.

FRIDAY

First Friday Quilters: Open to people interested in quilting, 9 a.m.-noon, Fellowship Hall of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. The program at 10 a.m. will be "How to Make a Simple Table Runner." Personal projects can be worked on until 3 p.m. For more information, call Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2710 S. Green Bay Road. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.