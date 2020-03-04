Club Calendar for Week of March 8

MONDAY
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: General meeting, 7 p.m., 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Burlington Lions Club: 7 p.m., Gabby's Place, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington. For membership information, call Darrel Eisenhardt at 262-806-5036.
Chocolate City Quilters Guild: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington (use parking lot next to the flag and enter through door 25). For more information, call Club President Tricia Manning at 262-492-9707, Fay Poudrier at 262-763-4564 or Lois Larson at 262-767-1405.
Harvey Funk American Legion Post 494 of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For membership information, call Candi Rothering, commander, at 262-638-9076.
Harvey Funk American Legion Unit 494 Ladies Auxiliary of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For more information, call Crystal Shaw, 262-672-8205.
Kenosha County Genealogy Society: 6:30 p.m. business meeting, Gateway Technical College Conference Center, 3320 30th Ave., Kenosha. Peggy Clemens Lauritzen, professional genealogist, will discuss the major trails used for migration and the ethnic groups that predominately used those trails. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing. For more information, go to www.kengensoc.com, email Kathy Nuernberg at president@kengensoc.com or call 262-455-5296.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on March 3: Mike Grayson, first place with 53 points; Dave Halverson, second place with 47 points; and John Salvo, third place with 39 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Racine Garden Club: 1 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Ann Loper will speak on “Toolbox/Life-long Gardening.” For more information, contact Carolyn Seeger at 262-886-5804.
Racine Megacycle Club: 7 p.m., Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
Snomads Ski & Snowboard Club: 7 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People can meet for dinner at 5:30 p.m. For more information, attend a meeting or contact David Lesch at 262-994-4391.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on March 3: John Brensinger, first place; Bobbie Auman, second with a double Pinochle; and Shirley Hammes, third. Kat Urban had a double pinochle. In euchre, Al Lois and Ann Berndt had one loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Bren Nimke, commander, at 785-717-8479.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building upper level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Jean Taylor at 262-763-8273.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Membership meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Willkomm's, 6840 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters.
Caledonia/Raymond VFW Post 10388: Open to new members, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post, Highway K and East Frontage Road, Caledonia. For more information, call Louis Wilson, commander, 262-639-3408, or Tom O’Dell, adjutant, 262-681-0219.
Dominoes Club: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Mexican train dominoes will be played. For more information, call 262-767-9880.
EAA Chapter 838: 7 p.m., 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit the Web at www.eaa838.org.
German Language Group (Kenosha-Racine Stammtisch): To afford German speakers the opportunity to socialize, maintain ad improve their German language skills, 4:30-7 p.m., Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 120th Ave., Kenosha. For more information, call John Kiel at 262-914-5435 or german.cowboy@yahoo.com.
Goldwing Road Riders Association and Valkyries: Monthly social for Goldwing and Valkyrie owners, 7 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. Call Bob Running at 262-989-1098 for more information.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. Michelle Ortwein, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., will speak on "Local Volunteer Opportunities." To attend a meeting or for more information, contact contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Navy Club Ship 60: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 820 Main St. Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine veterans and active duty personnel are welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Salmon Unlimited: A fishing organization for the betterment and enhancement of Lake Michigan fishing, 7 p.m., Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St. Call Jerry Young at 414-423-8619 or go to www.salmonunlimitedwisconsin.com for membership information.
THURSDAY
Art of Lunch Series: Noon-1 p.m., Gallery on 16th, 1405 16th St. An artist from the 16th Street Studios "Juried Art Exhibit" will talk about their work, passion, inspiration and process. Lisa Marie Barber, professor of art at UW-Parkside, ceramicist and fiber artist, will speak on March 12. Each talk will give attendees 15 minutes to network and visit the exhibit.
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Burlington Toastmasters: A communication and leadership training program dedicated to helping its members become better leaders and communicators in public speaking, 7 p.m., Center for Art Technology Health & Entrepreneurship (United Methodist Church building), 125 E. State St., Burlington. Call 262-767-9113 for more information.
Essman-Schroeder American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., 29224 Evergreen St., Rochester.
Knights of Columbus Council 697: Monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak at 262-884-9505.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Art Guild: 6:30 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. This is the annual member art critique with Tom Hoffman. Art Pieces will be accepted from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. Social time begins at 6 p.m.
Racine Camera Club: 7-9 p.m., Gateway Technical College, 901 Lake Ave. (use east parking lot off Pershing Boulevard). Signs will be posted for room location.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Geological Society: Open to people interested in geology, 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St. For more information, contact Pat Fellner, 262-994-2888, or John Lowman, 262-989-9193.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Rainbow Quilters: 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 322 Ohio St. The program is a "Crayon Challenge." Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. Dues are $2 each time. For more information, contact Barbara Vallone, 262-639-8185.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
UAW Local 180 Retirees Chapter: Open to Local 180 retirees, 1:30 p.m., UAW Local 180 Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 6:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Ken Welsh, commander, at 262-498-2560.
FRIDAY
First Friday Quilters: Open to people interested in quilting, 9 a.m.-noon, Fellowship Hall of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. The program at 10 a.m. will be "How to Make a Simple Table Runner." Personal projects can be worked on until 3 p.m. For more information, call Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2710 S. Green Bay Road. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Feb. 24: Mark Langer-Henry Kensler, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; and Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.
Feb. 28: Donald Urquhart-Lee Petzold, first place; Mark Langer-Dee Becker, second; and Judy Petersen-Paul Dorsey, third.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Recent winners are:
Feb. 28: Pat Christopherson, first place; Joanne Solofra, second; and Bob Lee, third.
March 2: Pat Christopherson, first place; Bob Gibson, second; and Bob Lee, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice: Saturday, March 14 — 10 a.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, contact Wayne Johnson at 262-639-7149 or Dick Kinch at 262-638-0204.
St. Lucy Schafkopf/Sheepshead Round Robin: Saturday, March 14 — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. New players are welcome. For more information, call 262-498-2984.
United States Submarine Veterans: Saturday, March 14 — Great Lakes Base meeting, 1 p.m., Harvey Funk American Legion Post, 4277 Highway 41 (East Frontage Road), Caledonia. For more information, call the vice commander at 262-818-3400.