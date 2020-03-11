Club Calendar for Week of March 15

River Bend Carving Club: Open to people interested in woodcarving, 7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Classes for beginners ages 10 and older are held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. For drop-in or more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or Ron Wickman at 262-886-3779.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 Ladies Auxiliary: 7-8 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Crystal Orttel at 262-634-1149.

FRIDAY

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Gypsy Java at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY, OTHERS