MONDAY
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: 7 p.m., general meeting, 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Chocolate City Quilters Guild: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington (use parking lot next to the flag and enter through door 25). For more information, call Club President Tricia Manning at 262-492-9707, Fay Poudrier at 262-763-4564 or Lois Larson at 262-767-1405.
Democratic Party of Racine County: 7 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. The DPW State Convention and the election results for DPW officers will be discussed. The 100th anniversary of Wisconsin being the first state to give women the right to vote will be celebrated.
Kenosha County Genealogy Society: 6:30 p.m. business meeting, Room I-131, Inspire Building at Gateway Technical College, 3320 30th Ave., Kenosha. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing. Rick Leonard, a professional genealogist, will discuss "ThruLines," a new feature in Ancestry's DNA exploration options. For more information, go to www.kengensoc.com, email Kathy Nuernberg at president@kengensoc.com or call 262-455-5296.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafkopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on June 3: Jim Drascic, first place with 48 points; John Salvo, second with 47 points; and Mike Grayson, third with 43 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
North Side Business and Professional Association: Dinner, 6:45 p.m., DeRango Pizza King & Steakhouse, 4621 Six Mile Road, Caledonia. Cocktails at 6:15 p.m.
Racine Garden Club: 5:30 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Chris Franco of the Gateway Rose Society will speak on "Everything's Coming Up Roses." The third annual trunk sale of plants by members will precede the meeting. For more information, contact Carolyn Seeger, membership chair, at 262-886-5804.
Racine Megacycle Club: 7 p.m., Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on June 4: Mary Reynolds, first place; Shirley Hammes, second; and John Brensinger, third. In euchre, Bill Koehnke had two loners; Ann Berndt, Julie Koenen and Mary Lois had one loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Bren Nimke, commander, at 785-717-8479.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building upper level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Jean Taylor at 262-763-8273.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Membership meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Belle City Toastmasters Club 1477: For people who want to improve their communication skills, 6:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Toastmasters International offers training in speaking, listening and leadership skills. For more information, call Brian Reining at 262-358-2089.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Raymond VFW Post 10388: Open to new members, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post, Highway K and East Frontage Road, Caledonia. For more information, call Louis Wilson, commander, 262-639-3408, or Tom O’Dell, adjutant, 262-681-0219.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Dominoes Club: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Mexican train dominoes will be played. For more information, call 262-767-9880.
EAA Chapter 838: 7 p.m., 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit the Web at www.eaa838.org.
German Language Group (Kenosha-Racine Stammtisch): To afford German speakers the opportunity to socialize, maintain ad improve their German language skills, 4:30-7 p.m., Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 120th Ave., Kenosha. For more information, call John Kiel at 262-914-5435 or german.cowboy@yahoo.com.
Goldwing Road Riders Association and Valkyries: Monthly social for Goldwing and Valkyrie owners, 7 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. Call Bob Running at 262-989-1098 for more information.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Navy Club Ship 60: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 820 Main St. Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine veterans and active duty personnel are welcome.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Salmon Unlimited: A fishing organization for the betterment and enhancement of Lake Michigan fishing, 7 p.m., Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St. Call Jerry Young at 414-423-8619 or go to www.salmonunlimitedwisconsin.com for membership information.
THURSDAY
Artist’s Coffee Hour: Gathering for those interested in meeting other artists, art advocates and creatives, 10-11 a.m., Black-Eyed Press, 1405 16th St., Studio 255. Bring a mug for coffee or tea.
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Essman-Schroeder American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., 29224 Evergreen St., Rochester.
Knights of Columbus Council 697: Monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak at 262-884-9505.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Art Guild: 6 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A potluck dinner begins at 6 p.m. The program will consist of a short meeting and the 2019 scholarship award presentations at 7 p.m.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Rainbow Quilters: Open to anyone interested in quilting, 6 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 322 Ohio St. The program is “Fabric Folded Star.” The fee is $2. For more information, contact Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
UAW Local 180 Retirees Chapter: Open to Local 180 retirees, 1:30 p.m., UAW Local 180 Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 6:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Ken Welsh, commander, at 262-498-2560.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
May 28: Dee Becker-Mark Langer, first place; and Henry Kensler-Lee Petzold, John Meyers-Dennis Dragan and Waldemar Skrzypek-Paul Dorsey, tie for second.
May 31: North/South — Marilyn Wescott-Pat Garvey, first place; Jean Myrvold-Donald Urquhart, second; and Annie Krause-Lee Petzold, third. East/West — Harold Dwiggins-Mark Langer, first place; Paul Schroeder-Sri Chari, second; and Ellen Easley-Linda Scheible, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington.
May 24: Joe Kojis, first place; Bob Lee, second; and Ted Votry, third.
May 31: Wally Morrell, first place; Joanne Solofra, second; and Joe Kojis, third.
June 3: Ned Votry, first place; Joanne Solofra, second; and Joe Kojis, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
