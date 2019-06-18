MONDAY
Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Monsignor Anthony Weiler Assembly 1207: 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak, faithful navigator, at 262-884-9505.
Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Chris Lynn Kirsch will speak on "Frienship Quilts." Various vintage and modern pieces will be shown, along with patterns to inspire a personal friendship quilt. For more information, go to www.lighthousequiltersguild.com.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on June 18: Mary Reynolds, first place; Elna Mahoney, second; and Blanche Moelle, third. In euchre, Gladys Bublitz had one loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Business meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Belle City Toastmasters Club 1477: For people who want to improve their communication skills, 6:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Toastmasters International offers training in speaking, listening and leadership skills. For more information, call Brian Reining at 262-358-2089.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Dominoes Club: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Mexican train dominoes will be played. For more information, call 262-767-9880.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Knit Wits: 1-3 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 1426 N. Fancher Road, Mount Pleasant. Open to beginners or those experienced in knitting, crocheting, tatting or jiffy knitter. For more information, call the church at 262-886-4755 or Sue Luxem at 262-835-2239.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
RelyLocal: Networking lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. RelyLocal provides a positive, supportive and structured environment for the development and exchange of quality business referrals.
THURSDAY
Agerholm-Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League: Open to former men and women Marines, Reservists and those on active duty, 7 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Dave Kramer at 262-637-5014.
Artist’s Coffee Hour: Gathering for those interested in meeting other artists, art advocates and creatives, 10-11 a.m., Black-Eyed Press, 1405 16th St. (Studio 255). Bring a mug for coffee or tea.
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
RelyLocal: Networking lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Parkside Cafe, 1400 Highway 11, Union Grove. RelyLocal provides a positive, supportive and structured environment for the development and exchange of quality business referrals.
RelyLocal: Networking After 5 Dinner, 5-8 p.m., The Summit Restaurant, 6825 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Charles Harris, a business developer, will speak.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Grind, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
June 10: John Winter-William Little, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; and Dennis Dragan-Evelyn Gerum, third.
June 11: Richard Arneson-George Urquhart, first; Harold Dwiggins-Maryjoy Madrigrano and Henry Kensler-Lee Petzold, tie for second.
June 14: North/South — Joanne Rattan-Mary Matthews, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; and Linda Scheible-Dee Becker, third. East/West — George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; William Little-Evelyn Gerum, second; and Paula Meisner-Patricia Shea, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on June 17: Ned Votry, first place; Joe Kojis, second; and Ginger Campbell, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.