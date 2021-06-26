 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club Calendar for Week of June 27
0 Comments
CLUB CALENDAR

Club Calendar for Week of June 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. On June 22, Mary Lois had two loners in Euchre. Pinochle winners: Kat Urban, first place; Joyce Dreis, second; and Rich Kuzelka, third.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com..

DAILY/OTHERS

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

June 7: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; Mary Matthews-Donald Urquhart, third.

June 11: Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, first place; Anita Brothers-John Winter, second; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, third.

June 14: Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, first place; Annie Krause-Mary Matthews, second; John Winter-Robert gentz, third.

June 18: Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, first place; Gloria Arneson-Janet Urquhart, second; Anita Brothers-John Winter, third.

The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday via email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Call 262-631-1725 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: How long to continue nursing
Faith & Community

Ask Mr. Dad: How long to continue nursing

Dear Mr. Dad: Our son just turned 2 and although he's eating plenty of "real" food, I still breastfeed him. My husband thinks it's a bit odd, but several friends and even some coworkers are shocked. Is there a specific age at which I should stop breastfeeding? Am I doing damage by breastfeeding a toddler?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News