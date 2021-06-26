Club Calendar for Week of June 27

TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. On June 22, Mary Lois had two loners in Euchre. Pinochle winners: Kat Urban, first place; Joyce Dreis, second; and Rich Kuzelka, third.
WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com..
DAILY/OTHERS
Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:
June 7: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; Mary Matthews-Donald Urquhart, third.
June 11: Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, first place; Anita Brothers-John Winter, second; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, third.
June 14: Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, first place; Annie Krause-Mary Matthews, second; John Winter-Robert gentz, third.
June 18: Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, first place; Gloria Arneson-Janet Urquhart, second; Anita Brothers-John Winter, third.
