CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF JUNE 13

TUESDAY

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. On June 1, Claudette Stohr got a loner in euchre. On June 8, Mary Lois and Dan Stohr each got a loner. In pinochle, Mary Reynolds, Carol Coleman and Claudette Stohr were the three top three winners. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Smolenski Park shelter, 438 S. Stuart Road., Mount Pleasant. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY/OTHERS