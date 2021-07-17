CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF JULY 18

TUESDAY

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. On July 13 in pinochle: Don Schlesak, first place; Lilian Robers, second place with double pinochle; Shirley Hammes, third place with double pinochle. In euchre, Bill Koehnk had two loners; Mary Lois and Dann Stohe each had one loner.

Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon: Luncheon, noon, Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Mother and daughter share how the power of God has changed them. There is an all inclusive $11 fee. The group meets every third Tuesday of the month and every second Tuesday in the months of November and December. Call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503 for reservations.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAY