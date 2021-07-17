CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF JULY 18

TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. On July 13 in pinochle: Don Schlesak, first place; Lilian Robers, second place with double pinochle; Shirley Hammes, third place with double pinochle. In euchre, Bill Koehnk had two loners; Mary Lois and Dann Stohe each had one loner.
Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon: Luncheon, noon, Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Mother and daughter share how the power of God has changed them. There is an all inclusive $11 fee. The group meets every third Tuesday of the month and every second Tuesday in the months of November and December. Call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503 for reservations.
WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Smolenski Park shelter, 438 S. Stuart Road., Mount Pleasant. Bring coffee and a lawn chair. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY/OTHERS
Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. On July 9, East-West in bridge: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; Linda Freeston-John Freeston, second; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third. In the North-South: Dee Becker-Emanuel Vuvunas, first place; Sue Gentz-Robert Gentz, second; Denise Anastasio-Jean Myrvold, third.
