Club Calendar for Week of Jan. 12

MONDAY
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: General meeting, 7 p.m., 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Burlington Lions Club: 7 p.m., Gabby's Place, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington. For membership information, call Darrel Eisenhardt at 262-806-5036.
Chocolate City Quilters Guild: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington (use parking lot next to the flag and enter through door 25). For more information, call Club President Tricia Manning at 262-492-9707, Fay Poudrier at 262-763-4564 or Lois Larson at 262-767-1405.
Harvey Funk American Legion Post 494 of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For membership information, call Candi Rothering, commander, at 262-638-9076.
Harvey Funk American Legion Unit 494 Ladies Auxiliary of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For more information, call Crystal Shaw, 262-672-8205.
Kenosha County Genealogy Society: 6:30 p.m. business meeting, Gateway Technical College Conference Center, 3320 30th Ave., Kenosha. Sunny Morton, editor of Family Tree Magazine, will point out features of ancestry.com, familysearch.org and myheritage.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing. For more information, go to kengensoc.com, email Kathy Nuernberg at president@kengensoc.com or call 262-455-5296.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Jan. 6: Mike Grayson, first place with 67 points; Dave Halverson, second with 52 points; and Al Brantman, third with 49 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Racine Garden Club: 11:30 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Charlie Tennessen from Anarchy Acre Farms will speak on "Growing Wheat the Old-fashioned Way." For more information, contact Carolyn Seeger, membership chair, at 262-886-5804.
Racine Megacycle Club: 7 p.m., Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
Snomads Ski & Snowboard Club: 7 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People can meet for dinner at 5:30 p.m. For more information, attend a meeting or contact David Lesch at 262-994-4391.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Jan. 7: Lillian Robers, first place; John Brensinger, second; and Carol Coleman, third. In euchre, Danny Stohr had a loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Bren Nimke, commander, at 785-717-8479.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building upper level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Jean Taylor at 262-763-8273.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Membership meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Willkomm's, 6840 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. Kate Walker, talent recruitment specialist for the Racine County Economic Development Corp., will speak Racine County recruitment. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or mikemucha150@gmail.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Korean War Veterans Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227: Open to Korean War and DMZ veterans, 8:30 a.m. breakfast, Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. A meeting will follow. For more information, call Jim Becker at 262-681-6459.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: 5:30 p.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
Western Union Junction Railroad Club: Open to railroad enthusiasts, 7 p.m., Sturtevant Village Hall Room C, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. For more information, call Mike Slater, president, 262-886-3032, or Dick Horton, 262-886-3243.
THURSDAY
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. The CHS mission is the collection, preservation, and dissemination of materials and information relating to the history of Caledonia. For more information, call Chuck Miles at 262-681-1530.
Lakeside Knitters: Open to knitters, beginner or experienced, 5 p.m., McDonald’s at Highway 20 and Interstate 94. For more information, call 262-639-9629 or 262-331-4045.
Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin: 5-7 p.m., club room above American Coin, 4625 Washington Ave. For more information, call Dan Hechel at 262-886-3006 or Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
River Bend Carving Club: Open to people interested in woodcarving, 7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Classes for beginners ages 10 and older are held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. For drop-in or more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or Ron Wickman at 262-886-3779.
UAW Local 180 Retirees Chapter: Open to Local 180 retirees, 1:30 p.m., UAW Local 180 Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 Ladies Auxiliary: 7-8 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Crystal Orttel at 262-634-1149.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2710 S. Green Bay Road. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Dec. 30: Mark Langer-John Winter, first place: Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, second; and Dottie Stocks-Judy Petersen, third.
Jan. 3: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place: Mary Matthews-Harold Dwiggins, second: and John Winter-William Little, third.
British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois (BIGWILL): Saturday, Jan. 18 — A genealogical special interest group for those who wish to research family history and ancestry in the British Isles, 10 a.m.-noon, Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill. Professional genealogists Maureen Brady, Ann Wells and other knowledgeable genealogists will share their British research expertise by answering research questions and covering sources, along with sharing information on genealogy technology and genealogy publication.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on Jan. 6: Teresa Blaski, first place; Ginger Campbell, second; and Ruth Maltby, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.