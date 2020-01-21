Club Calendar for Week of Jan. 26

New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.

Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.

Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.

Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.

FRIDAY

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.