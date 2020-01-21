Club Calendar for Week of Jan. 26

MONDAY
Burlington Lions Club: 7 p.m., Gabby's Place, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington. For membership information, call Darrel Eisenhardt at 262-806-5036.
Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Monsignor Anthony Weiler Assembly 1207: 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak, faithful navigator, at 262-884-9505.
Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Members will share their quilting journey during "Then and Now." Their early to present day quilts will showcase their progress in design, fabric selection and quilting skills. For more information, go to www.lighthousequiltersguild.com.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). Winners on Jan. 20: Al Brantman and John Salvo, tie for first place with 44 points; and Stuart Douglas, third with 37 points. New players are welcome. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
North Side Business and Professional Association: Dinner, 6:45 p.m., Infusino's Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive. Cocktails at 6:15 p.m. Jennifer Levie, 5th District alderwoman, will speak.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Jan. 21: Shirley Hammes, first place; Lillian Robers, second with a round house; and Bobbie Auman, third. In euchre, Ann Berndt had a loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Business meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Willkomm's, 6840 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. Darcy Mohr, department head at the Racine Public Library, will speak on "Happenings at the Library." To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
THURSDAY
Agerholm-Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League: Open to former men and women Marines, Reservists and those on active duty, 7 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Dave Kramer at 262-637-5014.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Wilson's Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Jan. 13: Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, first place; Mary Matthews-Lee Petzold, second; and William Little-John Winter, third.
Jan. 17: Richard Arneson-George Urquhart, first place; Lee Petzold-John Winter, second; and Anita Brothers-Ellen Easley, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Recent winners are:
Jan. 10: Ned Votry, first place; Pat Christopherson, second; and Joanne Solofra, third.
Jan. 12: Pat Christopherson, first place; Ned Votry, Second; and Robert Gibson, third.
Jan. 17: Pat Christopherson, first place; Bob Lee, second; and Char Mills, third.
Jan. 21: Ned Votry, first place; Ruth Maltby, second; and Robert Gibson, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.