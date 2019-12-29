Club Calendar for Week of Jan. 5

Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.

First Friday Quilters: Open to people interested in quilting, 9 a.m.-noon, Fellowship Hall of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. The program at 10 a.m. will be a Fat Quarter Exchange — bring one or more and take new ones. Blankets for All Saints NICU will be worked on with fabric provided. Personal projects can be worked on until 3 p.m. For more information, call Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.