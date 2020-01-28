Club Calendar for Week of Feb. 2

SUNDAY
Vietnam Veterans of America Racine/Kenosha Chapter 767: Open to all Vietnam/Vietnam era veterans, 9 a.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. Call Mike Burns at 262-721-8019 for more information.
MONDAY
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: 7 p.m., (executive meeting, 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Democratic Party of Racine County: 7 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Primary election candidates for the Racine City Council and Racine County Board will speak.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Jan. 27: Mike Grayson, first place with 54 points; Dave Halverson, second place with 46 points; and Jim Drascic, third place with 45 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Preservation Racine: 7 p.m., Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., Racine. Historian Tim Mutterer will present “Two Contrasting Love Stories: The Lincolns and The Trumans.”
Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., The Atrium, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $11. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 310: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. Call Robert Jorgensen at 262-637-0911 for more information.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners are: Johnson Brensinger, first place; Bobbie Auman, second place; and Shirley Hammes, third place. In euchre, Ann Berndt, Danny Stohr and Al Lois all had one loner each. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
(UPDATED/USE EVERY WEEK) The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Kiwanis Club of Racine: An organization that focuses on children, noon, Sealed Air Y Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Neal Kueny at 262-635-9385.
Marine Corps League, Fox River Detachment: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Tegon Yanash, commandant, at 262-661-4509.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Racine Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin Ave., Sturtevant. Call Art Wells at 262-633-5939 for more information.
Racine Moose Lodge 437: Legion meeting, 7 p.m., and general membership meeting, 7:30 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
Racine Toastmasters Club 481: A learn-by-doing communication and leadership program to build skill and confidence to face an audience of any size, 6:30-8 p.m., SC Johnson iMET Center Room 236, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. For more information, call Michael Prudhom at 262-497-6488 or go to http://racinetoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Willkomm's, 6840 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters.
You have free articles remaining.
Disabled American Veterans: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Ken Yanny, commander, at 262-539-2014.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Korean War Veterans Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227: Open to Korean and DMZ veterans, 9 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call Jim Becker at 262-681-6459.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Amvets Post 120: Open to men and women who have served in the armed forces, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall lower level, 72 Seventh St. Call Frank Patino Sr. at 262-989-4541 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society: 7:30-9 p.m., American Legion Post 171, Union Grove. For more information, call 262-763-5221 or go to www.fallharvestdays.com.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Neil Aiken, commander, at 262-763-8995.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call 262-763-6483.
American Legion Auxiliary Waterford Post 20: 6:30 p.m., Rochester Public Library community room, 208 W. Spring St., Rochester.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
FRIDAY
Racine Christian Churchmen’s Club: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Asian Buffet, 3701 Durand Ave. (Elmwood Plaza).
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Red Onion, 555 Main St.. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are: Jan. 20: Lee Petzold-Alan Horowitz, first place: Anita Brothers-Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; and Paul Schroeder-Mark Langer, third. Jan. 24: Anita Brothers-John Winters, first place; Harold Dwiggins-Mark Langer, second; and Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.