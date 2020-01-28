Club Calendar for Week of Feb. 2

Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.

FRIDAY

Racine Christian Churchmen’s Club: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Asian Buffet, 3701 Durand Ave. (Elmwood Plaza).

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Red Onion, 555 Main St.. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.

DAILY, OTHERS