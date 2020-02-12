Club Calendar for Week of Feb. 16

MONDAY
Burlington Genealogical Society: 6-8:30 p.m., Gateway Technical College, 496 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Judith D. Schulz, family history researcher and club president, will present the free public workshop, "Reading Between the Census Lines: Family History Research." The workshop is about tips, troubles and treasures when using the historic censuses for building a family tree. Potluck night will be held; bring a dish to pass and a beverage. Go to burlingtongenealogical.weebly.com.
Caledonia Lions Club: Dinner meeting, 7 p.m., Caledonia Lions Clubhouse, 7630 Linwood Road, Caledonia. Call Ralph Groothuis at 262-835-4312 for more information.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Feb. 10: Jim Drascic, first place with 83 point; Stuart Douglas, second with 55 points; and John Salvo, third with 46 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Racine Area Home Schoolers: 7-9 p.m., Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Call 262-637-4999 for more information.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
Southern Wisconsin Landlords Association: 6-8 p.m., Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. Members are kept up-to-date on changing federal, state and local laws that impact landlords. The organization is part of the Wisconsin Apartment Association (WAA) which represents landlords throughout Wisconsin to have their voices heard and make an impact on state laws. For more information, call 262-884-8765 or email presidentofswla@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6 p.m., St. Sebastian Congregation, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. For meeting confirmation, call Diana Rettig at 414-254-0124 or go to bluestarmomssew.com.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Feb. 11: Shirley Hammes, first place; Kat Urban, second with a round house; and Joyce Thorton, third. In euchre, Ann Berndt had a loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Kiwanis Club of Racine: An organization that focuses on children, 6 p.m., Sealed Air Y Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Neal Kueny at 262-635-9385.
Ladies' New Heart Luncheon: Christian-based, interdenominational group for women from the southeastern Wisconsin area, noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Cathy Harvey will speak on "The Power and Gift of Forgiveness." She shares how the Lord brought about a beautiful friendship between her and the driver who accidentally hit and killed her daughter. Music and a video will enhance her presentation. The cost is $11. For reservations by noon Monday, call Linda Eddy at 262-652-9619 or Kathy Striegler at 262-653-0503.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Racine Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin Ave., Sturtevant. Call Art Wells at 262-633-5939 for more information.
Racine Moose Lodge 437: General membership meeting, 6 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
Racine Toastmasters Club 481: A learn-by-doing communication and leadership program to build skill and confidence to face an audience of any size, 6:30-8 p.m., SC Johnson iMET Center Room 236, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. For more information, call Michael Prudhom at 262-497-6488 or go to http://racinetoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Waterford American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., Whitford Park, East River Road, Waterford.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Willkomm's, 6840 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters.
Danish Sisterhood of America Lodge No. 20: Open to women interested celebrating the Danish history, food, culture and traditions, 6:30 p.m., Festival Foods, 6000 31st St., Kenosha.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. Member Gerry Griswold will speak on "Cutting the Cable Cord." To attend a meeting or for more information, contact contact Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or email mslangendorf@wi.rr.com.
Korean War Veterans Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227: Open to Korean War and DMZ veterans, 8:30 a.m. breakfast, Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. A meeting will follow. For more information, call Jim Becker at 262-681-6459.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
Western Union Junction Railroad Club: Open to railroad enthusiasts, 7 p.m., Sturtevant Village Hall Room C, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. For more information, call Mike Slater, president, 262-886-3032, or Dick Horton, 262-886-3243.
THURSDAY
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9416 Northwestern Ave. The CHS mission is the collection, preservation, and dissemination of materials and information relating to the history of Caledonia. For more information, call Chuck Miles at 262-681-1530.
Lakeside Knitters: Open to knitters, beginner or experienced, 5 p.m., McDonald’s at Highway 20 and Interstate 94. For more information, call 262-639-9629 or 262-331-4045.
Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin: 5-7 p.m., club room above American Coin, 4625 Washington Ave. For more information, call Dan Hechel at 262-886-3006 or Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
River Bend Carving Club: Open to people interested in woodcarving, 7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Classes for beginners ages 10 and older are held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. For drop-in or more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or Ron Wickman at 262-886-3779.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 Ladies Auxiliary: 7-8 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Crystal Orttel at 262-634-1149.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Northwinds Gallery Gypsy Java, 1700 N. Main St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Feb. 3: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place: Harold Dwiggins-Marilyn Wescott, second: and Donald Urquhart-Mary Matthews, third.
Feb. 7: John Winter-William Little, first place: Haroldl Dwiggins-Mary Matthews, second; and Donald Urquhart-Marilyn Wescott, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.