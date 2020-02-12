Club Calendar for Week of Feb. 16

Southern Wisconsin Landlords Association: 6-8 p.m., Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. Members are kept up-to-date on changing federal, state and local laws that impact landlords. The organization is part of the Wisconsin Apartment Association (WAA) which represents landlords throughout Wisconsin to have their voices heard and make an impact on state laws. For more information, call 262-884-8765 or email presidentofswla@gmail.com.

TUESDAY

Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6 p.m., St. Sebastian Congregation, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. For meeting confirmation, call Diana Rettig at 414-254-0124 or go to bluestarmomssew.com.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Feb. 11: Shirley Hammes, first place; Kat Urban, second with a round house; and Joyce Thorton, third. In euchre, Ann Berndt had a loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.