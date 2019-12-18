Club Calendar for Week of Dec. 22

MONDAY
Burlington Lions Club: 7 p.m., Gabby's Place, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington. For membership information, call Darrel Eisenhardt at 262-806-5036.
Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Monsignor Anthony Weiler Assembly 1207: 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak, faithful navigator, at 262-884-9505.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). Winners on Dec. 16: Richard Tworek, first place with 53 points; Dave Halverson, second with 45 points; and John Salvo, third with 39 points. New players are welcome. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
THURSDAY
Agerholm-Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League: Open to former men and women Marines, Reservists and those on active duty, 7 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Dave Kramer at 262-637-5014.
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Burlington Toastmasters: A communication and leadership training program dedicated to helping its members become better leaders and communicators in public speaking, 7 p.m., Center for Art Technology Health & Entrepreneurship (United Methodist Church building), 125 E. State St., Burlington. Call 262-767-9113 for more information.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 12209 N. Ohio St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Dec. 9 : North/South — Mary Matthews-Lee Petzold, first place: Joanne Rattan-Sri Chari, second; and William Little-John Winter, third. East /West — Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; Donald Urquhart-Paul Schroeder, second; and Dennis Dragon-Paul Dorsey, third.
Dec. 13: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place: Anita Brothers-John Winter, second; and Marilyn Wescott-Donald Urquhart, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Recent winners are:
Dec. 13: Teresa Blaski, first place; Robert Lee, second; and Wally Morrell, third.
Dec. 16: Pat Christopherson, first place; Ned Votry, second; and Joanne Solofra, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.