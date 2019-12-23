Club Calendar for Week of Dec. 29
0 comments
CLUB CALENDAR

Club Calendar for Week of Dec. 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY

Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.

Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.

THURSDAY

American Legion Post 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Neil Aiken, commander, at 262-763-8995.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call 262-763-6483.

American Legion Auxiliary Waterford Post 20: 6:30 p.m., Rochester Public Library community room, 208 W. Spring St., Rochester.

Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.

New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.

Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.

Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.

Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.

FRIDAY

Racine Christian Churchmen’s Club: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Asian Buffet, 3701 Durand Ave. (Elmwood Plaza).

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY, OTHERS

Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:

Dec. 20: Marilyn Wescott-Donald Urquhart, first place; George Urquhart-Richard Arneson, second; and Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, third.

KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.

Submit a Club

The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Faith & Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday to The Journal Times online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select the Community category; fax to Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780; or mail to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403, attention Loreen Mohr. For more information, call 262-631-1725.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News