Club Calendar for Week of Dec. 29

Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are: