Club Calendar for Week of Dec. 8

MONDAY
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: 7 p.m., 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Chocolate City Quilters Guild: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington (use parking lot next to the flag and enter through door 25). For more information, call Club President Tricia Manning at 262-492-9707, Fay Poudrier at 262-763-4564 or Lois Larson at 262-767-1405.
Democratic Party of Racine County: 7 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone, candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court, will speak. Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks, will talk about the the Democratic National Convention July 13-16 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Call 262-456-7938 for more information.
Harvey Funk American Legion Post 494 of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For membership information, call Candi Rothering, commander, at 262-638-9076.
Harvey Funk American Legion Unit 494 Ladies Auxiliary of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For more information, call Crystal Shaw, 262-672-8205.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafkopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). Winners on Dec. 2: John Salvo, first place with 59 points; Stuart Douglas, second with 54 points; and Dave Halverson, third with 49 points. New players are welcome. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Racine Megacycle Club: 7 p.m., Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
Snomads Ski & Snowboard Club: 7 p.m., home of Jim Robinson. Sign-up for the Feb. 25-March 3 ski trip to Steamboat Springs is open. For more information, call David Lesch at 262-994-4391.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Dec. 2: John Brensinger, first place with two double pinochles and a round house; Carol Coleman, second and a double pinochle; and Joyce Dreis, third with a double pinochle. In euchre, Bill Koehnke had a loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Ladies' New Heart Luncheon: Christian-based, interdenominational group for women from the southeastern Wisconsin area, noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. The Kensha Senior Center Forever Young Choral Group will sing Christmas and holiday favorites with audience participation. A skit and a mystery guest are also scheduled. The cost is $11. For reservations by noon Monday, call Linda Eddy at 262-652-9619 or Kathy Striegler at 262-653-0503.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Bren Nimke, commander, at 785-717-8479.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building upper level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Jean Taylor at 262-763-8273.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Membership meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Belle City Toastmasters Club 1477: For people who want to improve their communication skills, 6:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Toastmasters International offers training in speaking, listening and leadership skills. For more information, call Brian Reining at 262-358-2089.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters.
Caledonia/Raymond VFW Post 10388: Open to new members, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post, Highway K and East Frontage Road, Caledonia. For more information, call Louis Wilson, commander, 262-639-3408, or Tom O’Dell, adjutant, 262-681-0219.
Dominoes Club: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Mexican train dominoes will be played. For more information, call 262-767-9880.
EAA Chapter 838: 7 p.m., 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit the Web at www.eaa838.org.
German Language Group (Kenosha-Racine Stammtisch): To afford German speakers the opportunity to socialize, maintain ad improve their German language skills, 4:30-7 p.m., Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 120th Ave., Kenosha. For more information, call John Kiel at 262-914-5435 or german.cowboy@yahoo.com.
Goldwing Road Riders Association and Valkyries: Monthly social for Goldwing and Valkyrie owners, 7 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. Call Bob Running at 262-989-1098 for more information.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. Jim Gustin will speak on the progress of the James A. Peterson Veteran Village. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Sheepshead and 31 card games are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Navy Club Ship 60: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 820 Main St. Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine veterans and active duty personnel are welcome.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Salmon Unlimited: A fishing organization for the betterment and enhancement of Lake Michigan fishing, 7 p.m., Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St. Call Jerry Young at 414-423-8619 or go to www.salmonunlimitedwisconsin.com for membership information.
THURSDAY
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Burlington Toastmasters: A communication and leadership training program dedicated to helping its members become better leaders and communicators in public speaking, 7 p.m., Center for Art Technology Health & Entrepreneurship (United Methodist Church building), 125 E. State St., Burlington. Call 262-767-9113 for more information.
Essman-Schroeder American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., 29224 Evergreen St., Rochester.
Knights of Columbus Council 697: Monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak at 262-884-9505.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Art Guild: Holiday dinner meeting, 6 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Caye Christensen, Racine Art Guild's 2019 juried show winner, will speak.
Racine Camera Club: 7-9 p.m., Gateway Technical College, 901 Lake Ave. (use east parking lot off Pershing Boulevard). Signs will be posted for room location.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Geological Society: Open to people interested in geology, 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St. For more information, contact Pat Fellner, 262-994-2888, or Bonnie Bolster, 262-634-8815.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Rainbow Quilters: 7-9 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 322 Ohio St. There will be Christmas treats and a gift exchange. Fee is $2. For more information, contact Barbara Vallone, 262-639-8185.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
UAW Local 180 Retirees Chapter: Open to Local 180 retirees, 1:30 p.m., UAW Local 180 Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave. Bring a plate of cookies to share.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 6:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Ken Welsh, commander, at 262-498-2560.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: 9-11 a.m., Joann's Christmas coffee, 4113 Five Mile Road. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Nov. 25: Judy Petersen-Dottie Stocks, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; and Donald Urquhart-Lee Petzold , third.
Nov. 29: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Harold Dwiggins-John Winter, second; and Lee Petzold-Donald Urquhart, third.
Kenosha County Archaeological Society: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Dr. William Green, former director of Beloit College Logan Museum of Anthropology, will speak on "The Search for Ke-Chunk Village."
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on Dec. 2: Teresa Blaski, first place; Ginger Campbell, second; and Ned Votry, third. To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
Racine NAACP Branch: Saturday, Dec. 14 — Membership meeting open to the public, 10 a.m., Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, contact Wayne Johnson at 262-639-7149 or Dick Kinch at 262-638-0204.
St. Lucy Schafkopf/Sheepshead Round Robin: Saturday, Dec. 14 — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. New players are welcome. For more information, call 262-498-2984.
United States Submarine Veterans: Saturday, Dec. 14 — Great Lakes Base meeting, 1 p.m., Harvey Funk American Legion Post, 4277 Highway 41 (East Frontage Road), Caledonia. For more information, call the vice commander at 262-818-3400.