Club Calendar for Week of Dec. 8

Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:

Nov. 25: Judy Petersen-Dottie Stocks, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; and Donald Urquhart-Lee Petzold , third.

Nov. 29: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Harold Dwiggins-John Winter, second; and Lee Petzold-Donald Urquhart, third.

Kenosha County Archaeological Society: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Dr. William Green, former director of Beloit College Logan Museum of Anthropology, will speak on "The Search for Ke-Chunk Village."

KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to krbikeclub.com.