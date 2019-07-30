SUNDAY
Southeastern Wisconsin Corvette Club: For Corvette and Chevy enthusiasts, meets the first Sunday of the month at different locations. For more information, call 262- 637-1457 or 262-553-1284 or visit the Web at www.sewcc.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America Racine/Kenosha Chapter 767: Open to all Vietnam/Vietnam era veterans, 9 a.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. Call Mike Burns at 262-721-8019 for more information.
MONDAY
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: 7 p.m., 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Democratic Party of Racine County: 7 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Rep. Greta Neubauer will speak. Amendments to the DPRC by-laws will be discussed.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 310: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. Call Robert Jorgensen at 262-637-0911 for more information.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on July 30: John Brensinger, first place with a double pinochle; Carol Coleman, second, and Lillian Robers, third. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Kiwanis Club of Racine: An organization that focuses on children, noon, Sealed Air Y Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Neal Kueny at 262-635-9385.
Marine Corps League, Fox River Detachment: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Tegon Yanash, commandant, at 262-661-4509.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Racine Moose Lodge 437: Legion meeting, 7 p.m., and general membership meeting, 7:30 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
Racine Toastmasters Club 481: A learn-by-doing communication and leadership program to build skill and confidence to face an audience of any size, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023 or go to http://racinetoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 or mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Korean War Veterans Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227: Open to Korean and DMZ veterans, 9 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call Jim Becker at 262-681-6459.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Amvets Post 120: Open to men and women who have served in the armed forces, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall lower level, 72 Seventh St. Call Frank Patino Sr. at 262-989-4541 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society: 7:30-9 p.m., American Legion Post 171, Union Grove. For more information, call 262-763-5221 or go to www.fallharvestdays.com.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
THURSDAY
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Essman-Schroeder American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., 29224 Evergreen St., Rochester.
Knights of Columbus Council 697: Monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak at 262-884-9505.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Art Guild: 6 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 6:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Ken Welsh, commander, at 262-498-2560.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Milaeger's, 8717 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
July 22: North/South — Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, first place; Robert Gentz-Susan Gentz, second; and Dennis Dragan-Evelyn Gerum, third. East/West — George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; and A. Brothers-Dee Becker, third.
July 23: Dennis Dragan-John Meyers, first place; Robert Gentz-George Urquhart, second; and Mark Langer-Dee Becker, third.
July 26: North/South — Robert Gentz-Susan Gentz, first place; Linda Scheible-Dee Becker, second; and William Little-Henry Kensler, third. East/West — Donald Urquhart-Lee Petzold, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; and Annie Krause-Ellen Easley, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Recent winners are:
July 26: Joanne Solofra, first place; Joe Kojis, second; and Ned Votry, third.
July 29: Marjorie Morrell, first place; Teresa Blaski, second; and Joanne Solofra, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
