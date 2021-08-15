CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF AUG. 15

TUESDAY

Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 5607 Wright Ave. Go to http://bluestarmomssew.com.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon: A group of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from southeast Wisconsin, noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Kathy Trecker of Rewired by Mercy, a ministry offering God’s healing power to individuals with addictions, will speak on “Say ‘Yes’ to God and Be Bold as a Lion.” The cost is $11. Call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503 for reservations.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAY