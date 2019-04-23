MONDAY
Chocolate City Quilters Guild: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington (use parking lot next to the flag and enter through door 25). For more information, call Club President Tricia Manning at 262-492-9707, Fay Poudrier at 262-763-4564 or Lois Larson at 262-767-1405.
Kenosha County Genealogy Society: 6:30 p.m. business meeting, BioScience Building, Room 131, Gateway Technical College, 3320 30th Ave., Kenosha. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing. For more information, go to www.kengensoc.com, email Kathy Nuernberg at president@kengensoc.com or call 262-455-5296.
Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Kim Lapacek of PersimonDreams and a quilt artist will recount her quilting journey with traditional quilts created untraditionally and sampler quilts with a twist. Patterns and fabric quilting-related jewelry will be for sale. For more information, go to www.lighthousequiltersguild.com.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafkopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802. Winners of on April 22: David Halverson, first place with 69 points; Clyde Freehling, second with 51 points; and Mike Grayson, third with 48 points.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Winners on April 23: Carol Coleman, first place; Shirley Hammes, second; and Joyce Thorton, third. In euchre, Gladys Bublitz and Al Lois had one loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
WEDNESDAY
Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society: 7:30-9 p.m., American Legion Post 171, Union Grove. For more information, call 262-763-5221 or go to www.fallharvestdays.com.
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Burlington Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Gateway Technical College conference room, 380 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. For more information, Call Dave Nelson at 262-770-4986 Judy Rockwell at 262-742-4306.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Ken Yanny, commander, at 262-539-2014.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Cheri Franch at 262-619-1942 or cheri.franch@gmail.com.
Korean War Veterans Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227: Open to Korean and DMZ veterans, 9 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call Jim Becker at 262-681-6459.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Amvets Post 120: Open to men and women who have served in the armed forces, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall lower level, 72 Seventh St. Call Frank Patino Sr. at 262-989-4541 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Neil Aiken, commander, at 262-763-8995.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call 262-763-6483.
American Legion Auxiliary Waterford Post 20: 6:30 p.m., Rochester Public Library community room, 208 W. Spring St., Rochester.
Artist’s Coffee Hour: Gathering for those interested in meeting other artists, art advocates and creatives, 10-11 a.m., Black-Eyed Press, 1405 16th St., Studio 255. Bring a mug for coffee or tea.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
FRIDAY
First Friday Quilters: Open to people interested in quilting, 9 a.m.-noon, Fellowship Hall of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Quilters will share their favorite tool and why they like it at 10 a.m. Personal projects can be worked on until 3 p.m. For more information, call Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.
Racine Christian Churchmen’s Club: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Asian Buffet, 3701 Durand Ave. (Elmwood Plaza).
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Lehmann's Bakery, 4900 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
April 15: Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; and Mark Langer-Nancy Pohlson, third.
April 19: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews-Harold Dwiggins, second; and John Winter-Lee Petzold, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on April 22: Bob Gibson, first place; Ned Votry, second; and Wally Morrell, third.
To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
