CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF APRIL 25

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

Zero Waste Initiative of Greater Racine: Zoom meeting, 4-5 p.m. Nancy Carlson, an award-winning naturalist/educator who directs the WATERshed program, will report on the Trash-Free Water program. Jason Meekma, director of the Take Back My Meds Racine County Coalition, will report on the Take Back My Meds program to capture discarded medications before reaching the watershed. Kelly Scroggins-Powell, co-founder of the Racine Women for Racial Justice, will report on “Recycling for Justice.” To access the meeting Zoom link, visit the Zero Waste Racine Facebook group or email David Rhoads at drhoads@lstc.edu.

FRIDAY