CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF APRIL 25

WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.
Zero Waste Initiative of Greater Racine: Zoom meeting, 4-5 p.m. Nancy Carlson, an award-winning naturalist/educator who directs the WATERshed program, will report on the Trash-Free Water program. Jason Meekma, director of the Take Back My Meds Racine County Coalition, will report on the Take Back My Meds program to capture discarded medications before reaching the watershed. Kelly Scroggins-Powell, co-founder of the Racine Women for Racial Justice, will report on “Recycling for Justice.” To access the meeting Zoom link, visit the Zero Waste Racine Facebook group or email David Rhoads at drhoads@lstc.edu.
FRIDAY
Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY/OTHERS
Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play and face masks are required. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:
April 12: Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, first place; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, second; Judy Petersen-Paul Dorsey, third.
April 16: Judy Petersen-Harold Dwiggins, first place; Annie Krause-Anita Brothers, second; Marilyn Wescott-Donald Urquhart, third.
