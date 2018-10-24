MONDAY
Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Members will share their expertise on projects of interest to the guild in classroom settings in "School Workshop-How to do Various Projects." For more information, go to www.lighthousequiltersguild.com.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Oct. 22: Richard Fletcher first place with 49 points; John Salvo, second with 46 points, and Stuart Douglas and Dave Halverson, tie for third with 41 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, Pinochle and Sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Oct. 23: Mary Reynolds, first place; Blanche Molle, second, and Joyce Dreis, third. Elna Mahoney had a double pinochle. In euchre, Mary Lois had two loners, and Gale Palmer and Bill Koehnke had one loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine: Noon-1 p.m, First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. To get involved, contact Fred Kaste at 262-989-2502 or go to www.kiwanisracine.com.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Cheri Franch at 262-619-1942 or cheri.franch@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
RelyLocal Networking: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Johnny’z Pour House, 10936 Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. For information on club membership, contact Sandra Smith via email at sandy-bay@live.com.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Neil Aiken, commander, at 262-763-8995.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call 262-763-6483.
American Legion Auxiliary Waterford Post 20: 6:30 p.m., Rochester Public Library community room, 208 W. Spring St., Rochester.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties: 7 p.m., Kenosha Northside Library, 2700 15th St., Kenosha. John Krerowicz, a Kenosha amateur bird watcher and photographer, will present "Cactus Wren & American Roadrunner, Plus Dozens of other Birds You're Likely to find in the American Southwest," a multi-media show that includes photos and videos he took during two visits to Arizona, Texas and New Mexico.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
FRIDAY
Belle City Home Brewers and Vintners: 7 p.m., D.P. Wigley lower level, 234 Wisconsin Ave. The club’s goals are to educate, promote and enjoy the making of beers, wines and meads. For more information, call John Skantz, president, at 262-681-5517 or visit the Web at www.bellecitybrew.org.
First Friday Quilters: Open to people interested in quilting, 9 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 322 Ohio St. A demonstration on how to make a Folded Star Ornament will be given at 10 a.m. Personal projects can be worked on until 3 p.m. For more information, call Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.
Racine Christian Churchmen’s Club: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Asian Buffet, 3701 Durand Ave. (Elmwood Plaza).
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 N. Ohio St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public and non-smoking. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Oct. 15: North/South — John Winter-Donald Urquhart, first place; Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, second; and Judie Hlavka-Dodie MacVicar, third. East/West — Mary Matthews-Hank Kensler, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; and Mary Joy Madrigrano-Lee Petzold, third.
Oct. 16: Dee Becker-Paul Dorsey, first place; Hank Kessler-John Meyers, second; and Mark Langer -Waldemar Skrzypek, third.
Oct. 19: Dick Arneson-George Urquhart, first place; Sri Chari-Surinder Mehra, second; and Paul Dorsey-Dee Becker, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on Oct. 19: Erwin Tobias, first place; Teresa Blaski, second; and Wally Morrell, third. Winners on Oct. 22: Joanne Solofra, first place; Ginger Campbell, second; and Dean Fleming, third. To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, contact Wayne Johnson at 262-639-7149 or Dick Kinch at 262-638-0204.
Union Grove High School Class of 1976 Coffee Club: Saturday, Nov. 3 — 7:30 a.m., Country Rose Bakery & Cafe, highways 45 and 20, Union Grove. For more information, call Ann-Marie Haas Niec at 262-539-2056.
United States Submarine Veterans: Saturday, Nov. 3 — Great Lakes Base meeting, 1 p.m., Harvey Funk American Legion Post, 4277 Highway 41 (East Frontage Road), Caledonia. For more information, call the vice commander at 262-818-3400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.