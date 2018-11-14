MONDAY
Caledonia Lions Club: Dinner meeting, 7 p.m., Caledonia Lions Clubhouse, 7630 Linwood Road, Caledonia. Call Ralph Groothuis at 262-835-4312 for more information.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Nov. 12: Richard Fletcher, first place with 60 points; John Salvo, second with 54 points; and Clyde Freehling, third with 48 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Racine Area Home Schoolers: 7-9 p.m., Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Call 262-637-4999 for more information.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
Southern Wisconsin Landlords Association: 6-8 p.m., Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. Members are kept up-to-date on changing federal, state and local laws that impact landlords. The organization is part of the Wisconsin Apartment Association (WAA) which represents landlords throughout Wisconsin to have their voices heard and make an impact on state laws. For more information, call 262-884-8765 or email presidentofswla@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6:30 p.m., Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. Food and share time is 6 p.m. For meeting confirmation, call Sue Gourdoux at 262-884-8016 or send e-mail to bsmsewi@yahoo.com.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, Pinochle and Sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Nov. 13: Shirley Hammes, first place; Carol Coleman, second; and Jim Cramer, third. Jim Cramer and Blanche Moelle had double pinochles. There were no loners in Euchre. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Kiwanis Club of Racine: An organization that focuses on children, 6 p.m., Sealed Air Y Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Neal Kueny at 262-635-9385.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Racine Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin Ave., Sturtevant. Call Art Wells at 262-633-5939 for more information.
Racine Moose Lodge 437: General membership meeting, 6 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
Racine Toastmasters Club 481: A learn-by-doing communication and leadership program to build skill and confidence to face an audience of any size, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023 or go to http://racinetoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Waterford American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., Whitford Park, East River Road, Waterford.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Danish Sisterhood of America Lodge No. 20: Open to women interested celebrating the Danish history, food, culture and traditions, 1:30 p.m., Festival Foods, 6000 31st St., Kenosha. For more information, contact Bette Lasch at 262-554-0278.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Hispanic Business & Professionals: Noon-1:30 p.m., Robert Quintanilla COP House, 1140 Geneva St. For more information, contact Guadalupe (Wally) Rendon, president, at 262-681-9730.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine: Noon-1 p.m, First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. To get involved, contact Fred Kaste at 262-989-2502 or go to www.kiwanisracine.com.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Cheri Franch at 262-619-1942 or cheri.franch@gmail.com.
Korean War Veterans Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227: Open to Korean War and DMZ veterans, 8:30 a.m. breakfast, Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. A meeting will follow. For more information, call Jim Becker at 262-681-6459.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
RelyLocal Networking: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Johnny’z Pour House, 10936 Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
Western Union Junction Railroad Club: Open to railroad enthusiasts, 7 p.m., Sturtevant Village Hall Room C, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. For more information, call Mike Slater, president, 262-886-3032, or Dick Horton, 262-886-3243.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., The Grind, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public and non-smoking. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Nov. 5: Henry Kensler-William Little, first place; Evelyn Gerum-Dennis Dragan, second; and Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, third.
Nov. 9: George Urquhart-Richard Arneson, first place; John Winter-A. Brothers, second; and Gloria Arneson-Janet Urquhart, third.
82nd Airborne Association Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter: Saturday, Nov. 24 — Open to all Airborne qualified veterans, breakfast, 9 a.m., and meeting, 10 a.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. For more information, call Nick Pulera at 262-656-1193, or Frank Bogyos at 262-763-6269.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on Nov. 9: Joe Kojis, first place; Bob Lee, second; and Virginia Bowler, third. Winners on Nov. 12: Ned Votry, first place; Robert Gibson, second; and Dean Fleming, third. To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
