MONDAY
Belle City Home Brewers and Vintners: 7 p.m., Pepi’s Bar & Grill, 618 Sixth St. The club’s goals are to educate, promote and enjoy the making of beers, wines and meads. For more information, go to www.bellecitybrew.org.
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: 7 p.m., general meeting, 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Chocolate City Quilters Guild: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington (use parking lot next to the flag and enter through door 25). For more information, call Club President Tricia Manning at 262-492-9707, Fay Poudrier at 262-763-4564 or Lois Larson at 262-767-1405.
Democratic Party of Racine County: 7 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. The Feb. 19 primary and April 2 general elections will be discussed.
Harvey Funk American Legion Post 494 of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For membership information, call Candi Rothering, commander, at 262-638-9076.
Harvey Funk American Legion Unit 494 Ladies Auxiliary of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For more information, call Crystal Shaw, 262-672-8205.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Jan. 7: Clyde Freehling, first place with 59 points; Dave Halverson, second with 49 points; and Mike Grayson, third with 48 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Racine Megacycle Club: 7 p.m., Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
Snomads Ski & Snowboard Club: 7 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People can meet for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Future local ski outings, non-skiing club activities and the race team will be discussed. The group will also review the upcoming trip to Crested Butte and any additional activities available.
TUESDAY
Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6:30 p.m., Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. Food and share time is 6 p.m. For meeting confirmation, call Sue Gourdoux at 262-884-8016 or send e-mail to bsmsewi@yahoo.com.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle and sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Jan. 8: Blanche Moelle, first place; Shirley Hammes, second place with a double pinochle; and Carol Coleman, third place with a double pinochle. Kat Urban had a round house. In euchre, Ann Berndt and Gale Palmer had loners. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Kiwanis Club of Racine: An organization that focuses on children, 6 p.m., Sealed Air Y Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Neal Kueny at 262-635-9385.
Ladies Heart Luncheon: Christian-based, interdenominational group for women from the southeastern Wisconsin area, noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Donna Brendel, executive director of twentyTHREE61, which helps women heal from abortion, sexual trauma and pornography, will speak on "My Boast: I know Christ and His Peace and His Power." The cost is $11. For reservations by Monday, call Linda Eddy at 262-652-9619 or Kathy Striegler at 262-653-0503.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Racine Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin Ave., Sturtevant. Call Art Wells at 262-633-5939 for more information.
Racine Moose Lodge 437: General membership meeting, 6 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
Racine Toastmasters Club 481: A learn-by-doing communication and leadership program to build skill and confidence to face an audience of any size, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023 or go to http://racinetoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Waterford American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., Whitford Park, East River Road, Waterford.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Hispanic Business & Professionals: Noon-1:30 p.m., Robert Quintanilla COP House, 1140 Geneva St. For more information, contact Guadalupe (Wally) Rendon, president, at 262-681-9730.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Cheri Franch at 262-619-1942 or cheri.franch@gmail.com.
Korean War Veterans Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter 227: Open to Korean War and DMZ veterans, 8:30 a.m. breakfast, Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. A meeting will follow. For more information, call Jim Becker at 262-681-6459.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
RelyLocal: Networking lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Mario's Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2322 Lathrop Ave. RelyLocal provides a positive, supportive and structured environment for the development and exchange of quality business referrals.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
Western Union Junction Railroad Club: Open to railroad enthusiasts, 7 p.m., Sturtevant Village Hall Room C, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. For more information, call Mike Slater, president, 262-886-3032, or Dick Horton, 262-886-3243.
THURSDAY
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park at 9416 Northwestern Ave. The CHS mission is the collection, preservation, and dissemination of materials and information relating to the history of Caledonia. For more information, call Chuck Miles at 262-681-1530.
Lakeside Knitters: Open to knitters, beginner or experienced, 5 p.m., McDonald’s at Highway 20 and Interstate 94. For more information, call 262-639-9629 or 262-331-4045.
Lionel Railroad Club of Racine/Kenosha: 6 p.m., Buona Vita Pizzeria Restaurant at Elmwood Plaza, 3701 Durand Ave. For more information, call Dan Hechel at 262-886-3006 or Rich Sorensen at 262-886-2502.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
River Bend Carving Club: Open to people interested in woodcarving, 7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Classes for beginners ages 10 and older are held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. For drop-in or more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or Ron Wickman at 262-886-3779.
UAW Local 180 Retirees Chapter: Open to Local 180 retirees, 1:30 p.m., UAW Local 180 Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 Ladies Auxiliary: 7-8 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Crystal Orttel at 262-634-1149.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Red Onion, 555 Main St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public and non-smoking. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Dec. 31: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place, and Donald Urquhart-Lee Petzold and Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, tied for second.
Jan. 4: John Winter-A. Brothers, first place; Mark Langer-Lee Petzold, second; and Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson and George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, tied for third.
British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois: Saturday, Jan. 19 — 10 a.m.-noon, Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill. Maureen Brady will answer questions on Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands research; Linda Robertson on Scotland interests; Ann Wells regarding England and Wales genealogy; Roger Higgs will assist with writing and publishing information; and Rollie Littlewood will share technical questions and answers.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on Jan. 4: Ned Votry, first place; Marjorie Morrell, second; and Wally Morrell, third. Winners on Jan. 7: Joe Kojis, first place; Ginger Campbell, second; and Ned Votry, third. To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice: Today — Annual dinner meeting, 4:30 p.m., Sticky Rice Restaurant, 203 Sixth St. Officers will be elected. Nominations can be made from the floor. For reservations, contact Elaine Kinch via email at elenak38@yahoo.com.
Racine NAACP Branch: Today — Membership meeting open to the public, 10 a.m., St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Grand Ave.
Racine Garden Club: Thursday, March 21 — Bus trip to "Flowertales" 2019 Chicago Flower Show at Navy Pier, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Meet at Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. The trip includes transportation to and from the show and admission to the flower show. The cost is $45. For more information, call Sharon Tilton at 262-878-4476. For membership information, call Sharon Feller, at 262-619-8995 or go to www.racinegardenclub.org.
