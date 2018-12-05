MONDAY
Belle City Home Brewers and Vintners: 7 p.m., Pepi’s Bar & Grill, 618 Sixth St. The club’s goals are to educate, promote and enjoy the making of beers, wines and meads. For more information, go to www.bellecitybrew.org.
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171: 7 p.m., general meeting, 1027 New St., Union Grove. For more information, call 262-878-3323.
Chocolate City Quilters Guild: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington (use parking lot next to the flag and enter through door 25). For more information, call Club President Tricia Manning at 262-492-9707, Fay Poudrier at 262-763-4564 or Lois Larson at 262-767-1405.
Harvey Funk American Legion Post 494 of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For membership information, call Candi Rothering, commander, at 262-638-9076.
Harvey Funk American Legion Unit 494 Ladies Auxiliary of Caledonia: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 494, 4227 Highway 41, Caledonia. For more information, call Mary Emerich at 262-835-2069.
Mount Pleasant Men’s Schafskopf Club: 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive (Pritchard Drive and Durand Avenue). New players are welcome. Winners on Dec. 3: Dave Halverson, first place with 66 points; Clyde Freehling, second with 54 points; and Stuart Douglas, third with 46 points. For more information, call Mike Grayson at 262-634-8802.
Racine Megacycle Club: 7 p.m., Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
Snomads Ski & Snowboard Club: 7 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People can meet for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sign-up for the Feb. 20-27 ski trip to Crested Butte is now open. Call John or Lisa Caspers at 262-681-9765 for more information. Sign-up for the 2018-2019 Snomads MMSC race team has begun.
TUESDAY
Artist's Hour: Coffee hour for artists interested in meeting other artists, art advocates and creatives, 10-11 a.m., Black-Eyed Press, 1405 16th St., Studio 255. Coffee and hot water for tea is provided (bring a cup or mug). For more information, call Samira Gdisis at blackeyedpress@gmail.com or call 262-994-8780.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, Pinochle and Sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Dec. 4: Blanche Moelle, first place with a double pinochle; John Brensinger, second with a double pinochle; and Joyce Dreis, third. In euchre, Gerry Rossmiller had two loners. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Ladies Heart Luncheon: Christian-based, interdenominational group for women from the southeastern Wisconsin area, noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. There will be a special Christmas program celebrating Christ’s birth, singing of Christmas carols, a readers’ production and a special appearance by the Sweet Adelines. The topic will be “The Light of the World.” The luncheon cost is $11. For reservations by noon Monday, call Doris Alwine at 262-694-4928 or Linda Eddy at 262-652-9619.
Poetry & Creating Writing Group: Open to ambitious performing arts students and candidates, 6-7:30 p.m., Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. For more information, call Gregory Lott at 262-308-3654.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Racine Taxpayers Association: 11:30 a.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Go to www.racinetaxpayers.com.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace lower level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Bren Nimke, commander, at 785-717-8479.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823 Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m., Veterans Terrace Building upper level, 588 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. For more information, call Jean Taylor at 262-763-8273.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Membership meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Belle City Toastmasters Club 1477: For people who want to improve their communication skills, 6:45 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Toastmasters International offers training in speaking, listening and leadership skills. For more information, call Brian Reining at 262-358-2089.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Raymond VFW Post 10388: Open to new members, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post, Highway K and East Frontage Road, Caledonia. For more information, call Louis Wilson, commander, 262-639-3408, or Tom O’Dell, adjutant, 262-681-0219.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Dominoes Club: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Mexican train dominoes will be played. For more information, call 262-767-9880.
EAA Chapter 838: 7 p.m., 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit the Web at www.eaa838.org.
German Language Group (Kenosha-Racine Stammtisch): To afford German speakers the opportunity to socialize, maintain ad improve their German language skills, 4:30-7 p.m., Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 120th Ave., Kenosha. For more information, call John Kiel at 262-914-5435 or german.cowboy@yahoo.com.
Goldwing Road Riders Association and Valkyries: Monthly social for Goldwing and Valkyrie owners, 7 p.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. Call Bob Running at 262-989-1098 for more information.
Grass Roots Cribbage Club 197: 7 p.m., Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. (Highway 50), Kenosha. Nine single games are played. The cost is $11. American Cribbage Club rules are followed.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine: Noon-1 p.m, First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. To get involved, contact Fred Kaste at 262-989-2502 or go to www.kiwanisracine.com.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Cheri Franch at 262-619-1942 or cheri.franch@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Navy Club Ship 60: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 820 Main St. Navy, Marine, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine veterans and active duty personnel are welcome.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
RelyLocal Networking: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Johnny’z Pour House, 10936 Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie.
Salmon Unlimited: A fishing organization for the betterment and enhancement of Lake Michigan fishing, 7 p.m., Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St. Call Jerry Young at 414-423-8619 or go to www.salmonunlimitedwisconsin.com for membership information.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St.
THURSDAY
Aviation Explorer Post 218: A co-ed group for ages 14-21 interested in any or all aspects of aviation, 7-9 p.m., EAA Chapter 838 building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. Before attending a meeting, call 262-637-1048 or send email to sjpkujawa@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
Burlington Toastmasters: A communication and leadership training program dedicated to helping its members become better leaders and communicators in public speaking, 7 p.m., Center for Art Technology Health & Entrepreneurship (United Methodist Church building), 125 E. State St., Burlington. Call 262-767-9113 for more information.
Essman-Schroeder American Legion Post 20: 7 p.m., 29224 Evergreen St., Rochester.
Knights of Columbus Council 697: Monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak at 262-884-9505.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Art Guild: Pie night, 6 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. A potluck dinner is followed by a presentation by Sue Horton, the first-place winner of the spring juried show.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Geological Society: Open to people interested in geology, 7 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4701 Erie St. For more information, contact Pat Fellner, 262-994-2888, or Bonnie Bolster, 262-634-8815.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Rainbow Quilters: 7-9 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 322 Ohio St. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. The program is a Christmas gift exchange and plans for 2019, the club's 32nd year. Fee is $1. For more information, contact Barbara Vallone, 262-639-8185.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
Toastmasters Sunburst Club: An international organization dedicated to helping individuals improve their speaking and presentation skills, 7:45-8:45 a.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Amy Furreness, president, at 630-478-2920 or email asfurreness@shimadzu.com.
UAW Local 180 Retirees Chapter: Open to Local 180 retirees, 1:30 p.m., UAW Local 180 Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave. Everyone is asked to bring a plate of Christmas cookies to share.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 6:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Ken Welsh, commander, at 262-498-2560.
FRIDAY
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public and non-smoking. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Nov. 26: Marilyn Wescott-Harold Dwiggins, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; and Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.
Nov. 30: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Lee Petzold-Donald Urquhart, second; and Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on Nov. 30: Ned Votry, first place; Bob Gibson, second; and Bob Lee, third. Winners on Dec. 3: Ruth Maltby, first place; Wally Morrell, second; and Marjorie Morrell, third. To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
