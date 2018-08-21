MONDAY
Burlington Lioness Club: Board of directors meeting, 7 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church meeting room, 124 W. Washington Ave., Burlington.
Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Monsignor Anthony Weiler Assembly 1207: 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 2516 Winthrop Ave. For more information, call Jim Sisak, faithful navigator, at 262-884-9505.
Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. For more information, go to www.lighthousequiltersguild.com.
Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Rehearsal, 7-10 p.m., Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. (Highway 45 1 mile south of Highway 50), Bristol. For more information, call Kathy Froeber, 262-859-2343.
TUESDAY
Artist's Hour: Coffee hour for artists interested in meeting other artists, art advocates and creatives, 10-11 a.m., Black-Eyed Press, 1405 16th St., Studio 255. Coffee and hot water for tea is provided (bring a cup or mug). For more information, call Samira Gdisis at blackeyedpress@gmail.com or call 262-994-8780.
Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, Pinochle and Sheepshead are played. Pinochle winners on Aug. 21: Jim Cramer, first place; John Brensinger III, second; and John Brensinger IV, third. In euchre, Ann Berndt had three loners, Mary Jane Coutre had two loners and Gerry Rossmiller had one loner. For more information, call 262-716-0329 or visit the Web at www.burlingtonseniorcenter.com.
The Glory Singers: Rehearsal, 2:30 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. The group is a non-denominational, community group of people who like to sing the old-time hymns and classic gospel music. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group sings at area senior centers, senior living centers, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. For information, call Verna Acker at 262-534-3652.
Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Men’s Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.
Tuesday Noon Optimist Club of Racine: Noon, US Bank lower level, 4701 Washington Ave. For membership information, call Kelly Stinefast at 262-638-8034.
Women of the Moose Chapter 631: Business meeting, 7 p.m., Racine Moose Family Center, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia. For more information, call 262-639-3209.
WEDNESDAY
Belle City Brassworks: Racine’s community brass band rehearses weekly, 7:30 p.m., Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. Call Gary King at 262-634-8006 for more information.
Business Networking International (BNI) Strictly Business Chapter: 7-8:30 a.m., Village of Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. BNI is a business networking organization that allows one person from each business category to be a member of the individual chapters. For more information, call Heidi Ward at 262-631-1742.
Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Senior Club: Open to people ages 50 and older, noon-4 p.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). Schafskopf (sheepshead) and cribbage are played. The cost to join is $6. Call 262-995-8866 for more information.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine: Noon-1 p.m, First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. To get involved, contact Fred Kaste at 262-989-2502 or go to www.kiwanisracine.com.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine: 7 a.m. breakfast and 7:30 a.m. meeting, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion Caledonia Room on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus, 3821 Spring St. To attend a meeting or for more information, contact Cheri Franch at 262-619-1942 or cheri.franch@gmail.com.
Lucyniors Senior Citizens Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Lucy Catholic Church conference room, 3035 Drexel Ave. Lunch is available for a fee. Cards are played. Call Rich or Barb Tworek at 262-554-5205 for more information.
Racine Explorer Post: Open to young adults ages 14-20, 7-9 p.m., Racine Police Department, 730 Center St. (south side of building). Call Joe Stevens at 262-619-2402 for more information.
RelyLocal Networking: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Johnny’z Pour House, 10936 Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie.
Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine: Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. For information on club membership, contact Sandra Smith via email at sandy-bay@live.com.
THURSDAY
Agerholm-Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League: Open to former men and women Marines, Reservists and those on active duty, 7 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Dave Kramer at 262-637-5014.
Boy Scout Drum & Bugle Corps Troop 203: For boys ages 8-14 interested in performing with a drum and bugle corps, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flatiron Village Mall, 1661 Douglas Ave. For more information, call Bruce Chaffee at 262-886-9239.
New Day Drum and Bugle Corps: Rehearsal, 6:30-9 p.m., 1526 Washington Ave. (use rear entrance). Open to youth ages 10-21. Call 262-637-5516 for more information.
Racine Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol: An auxiliary of the United States Air Force promoting education in aerospace, leadership development in youth and training in emergency operations, 6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 700 24th St. For more information, call Lt. Kathleen Dugas at 262-752-9889.
Racine Sweet Adelines Chorus: Open to women who like to sing, rehearsal, 7-9:30 p.m., Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave., Yorkville. For more information, call Kristine Hincz at 262-553-9106.
Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.
FRIDAY
Belle City Home Brewers and Vintners: 7 p.m., D.P. Wigley lower level, 234 Wisconsin Ave. The club’s goals are to educate, promote and enjoy the making of beers, wines and meads. For more information, call John Skantz, president, at 262-681-5517 or visit the Web at www.bellecitybrew.org.
First Friday Quilters: Open to people interested in quilting, 9 a.m.-noon, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Fellowship Hall, 322 Ohio St. A demo on how to make a fabric snowflake begins at 10 a.m. Personal projects will be worked on until 3 p.m. For more information, call Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.
Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Welcome Club of Racine: Drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Lehmann's, 4900 Spring St. Open to women who are new to Racine and the surrounding area or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied resources of the community, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call 262-456-7872.
DAILY, OTHERS
Bridge Club: Each week three ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. All games are open to the public and non-smoking. For more information or to help in arranging partners, call Anna Rindfleisch at 262-732-4190. Recent winners are:
Aug. 13: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Bob Gentz-Sue Gentz, second; and Dennis Dragon-Evie Gerum and Mary Matthews-Lee Petzold, tied for third.
Aug. 14: Dennis Dragan-Mark Langer, first place; Dee Becker-John Meyers, second; and Hank Kessler-Lee Petzold, third.
Aug. 17: North/South — Lee Petzold-John Winter, first place; Dick Arneson-George Urquhart, second; and Marilyn Wescott-Donald Urquhart, third. East/West — Dee Becker-Nishat Chisti, first place; Gloria Arneson-Janet Urquhart, second; and Mary Joy Madrigrano-Elaine Howell, third.
82nd Airborne Association Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter: Saturday, Sept. 1 — Open to all Airborne qualified veterans, breakfast, 9 a.m., and meeting, 10 a.m., Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant. For more information, call Nick Pulera at 262-656-1193, or Frank Bogyos at 262-763-6269.
KR Bike Club: Free club rides are held weekly. For ride details, go to www.krbikeclub.com.
Party Bridge Club: Monday and Friday — 9 a.m.-noon, Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Winners on Aug. 17: Teresa Blaski, first place; Ned Votry, second; and Erwin Tobias, third. Winners on Aug. 20: Bob Spaight, first place; Joanne Solofra, second; and Ned Votry, third. To join the club as a regular or substitute player or for more information, contact Dean Fleming at the Burlington Senior Center at 262-716-0329.
