WALK WITH A DOC JULY 17
BURLINGTON — People are invited to get active and take part in a conversation with medical providers during Aurora Medical Center’s Walk with a Doc. It’s held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
Attendees learn about a current health topic and then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers at their own pace.
“Eating Well to Prevent Diabetes” is the topic July 17 by Jenna Buckley, registered dietician.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!