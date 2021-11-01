Classes offered at Bong State Recreation Area

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association (BNA) is offering these classes at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Corn Husk Dolls," for ages 12 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 6. Bring craft scissors. Free.
- "November Kneehigh Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Participants will meet the creatures that call a dead tree home. Free.
- "Knit and Crochet Clinic," for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
- "Zentangle Glass Christmas Ornament," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Participants make Zentangle patterns (doodles) with marker on a glass ornament. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome. Fee is $10.
- "Holiday Greenery," 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 4. Participants learn to create evergreen sprays or swags using natural materials. Fee is $20.
Programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required for each vehicle and may be purchased at time of arrival. To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
BNA is a nonprofit friends group run entirely by volunteers and supported by donations and grants. Friends groups provide events and activities for people of all ages, abilities and sensitivities. Go to bongnaturalistassociation.org.