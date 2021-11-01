 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Classes offered at Bong State Recreation Area
0 Comments

Classes offered at Bong State Recreation Area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association (BNA) is offering these classes at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:

  • "Corn Husk Dolls," for ages 12 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 6. Bring craft scissors. Free.
  • "November Kneehigh Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Participants will meet the creatures that call a dead tree home. Free.
  • "Knit and Crochet Clinic," for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
  • "Zentangle Glass Christmas Ornament," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Participants make Zentangle patterns (doodles) with marker on a glass ornament. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome. Fee is $10.
  • "Holiday Greenery," 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 4. Participants learn to create evergreen sprays or swags using natural materials. Fee is $20.

Programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required for each vehicle and may be purchased at time of arrival. To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.

BNA is a nonprofit friends group run entirely by volunteers and supported by donations and grants. Friends groups provide events and activities for people of all ages, abilities and sensitivities. Go to bongnaturalistassociation.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The name you give this Thanksgiving side dish could reveal where you’re from

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Night School
Faith & Community

Night School

I am positive that I graduated. Why, I have a photo of myself in our back yard in cap and gown. I have the commencement booklet with my name i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News