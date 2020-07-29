You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class teaches sea kayaking
0 comments

Class teaches sea kayaking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center is offering the two-session class, "Introduction to Sea Kayaking," for ages 14 to adult from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9.

Sea kayaks are longer and narrower than recreational kayaks and are suitable for larger bodies of water. Participants will spend the first day on the Root River getting used to the sea kayaks. The second day they will move to Quarry Lake Park where they will work on deep water rescues. Participants should be prepared to get wet.

The cost is $60. Registration is required by calling River Bend at 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News