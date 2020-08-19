Class teaches sea kayaking

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center is offering the two-session class, "Introduction to Sea Kayaking," for ages 14 to adult from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5-6.

Sea kayaks are longer and narrower than recreational kayaks and are suitable for larger bodies of water. Participants will spend the first day on the Root River getting used to the sea kayaks. The second day they will move to Quarry Lake Park where they will work on deep water rescues. Participants should be prepared to get wet.