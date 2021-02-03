CIVIL DIALOGUE IS WORKSHOP TOPIC

"Civil Dialogue: Sharing Viewpoints and Building Connections," the final workshop in a series of public workshops offered by Gateway Technical Institute that explore how to have hard, meaningful, yet respectful, dialogue on a number diversity, equity and inclusion topics, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom.

Viewers will learn how to advocate for a personal viewpoint while still listening and valuing the insight of opposite opinions. Participants will practice the skills presented and gain creative options for responding to alternative viewpoints.

There is no charge. Register at gtc.edu/diversity-workshops. For disability-related accommodations, call 262-564-3062.

