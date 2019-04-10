Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A citywide Easter egg hunt will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Roosevelt Park at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

Presented by Trust 33 and I Am You, the free event will feature an egg hunt, hot dogs, candy, water and fruit juice.

