RACINE — A citywide Easter egg hunt will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Roosevelt Park at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
Presented by Trust 33 and I Am You, the free event will feature an egg hunt, hot dogs, candy, water and fruit juice.
