RACINE COUNTY — Fifty years ago this month, 2,165 seniors graduated from Racine area high schools. It is anticipated that at least 500 of those graduates will join in the upcoming 50th reunion celebration set for Aug. 2-4.
Twenty-five years ago, 1969 graduates were the first class in Racine to combine for a silver celebration, and this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better. Those who were a part of the classes of 1969, won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to scoop the loop.
Activities planned
Some of the activities planned include:
Friday, Aug. 2 (Daytime):
- Golf at Johnson Park Golf Course, 6700 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, and Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Time: Morning, tee times vary.
Friday, Aug. 2. (Evening):
- After meeting on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets and enjoying the music and festivities, attendees will disperse to individual celebrations, with visiting between schools anticipated. Horlick alumni will meet at Dewey’s Restaurant And Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Park alumni will meet at The Maple Table, 520 Main St., and Case and St Cat alumni at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.
Saturday, Aug. 3 (Daytime):
- There will be school tours, tennis, yoga on the beach, O&H tours, and more.
Saturday, Aug. 3 (Evening):
- An ultimate celebration is planned to relive the Summer of ‘69. There will be dinner, dancing, class pictures and surprises in store for registrants.
Sunday, Aug. 4 (Daytime):
- There will be a private lighthouse tour and climb.
And no visit to Racine in the summer would be complete without checking out the new Biergartens.
The Horlick Class of 1969 was the largest of the graduating classes, and sadly, Horlick alumni have lost the most classmates, to date, 100 classmates. As a class, the Horlick class of ‘69 have come together and created a memorial to the Class of ‘69 that will be placed on the east side of the school. The redbud tree was planted last week.
A bench with a plaque that states: “In memory of those who have gone before us....Class of ‘69,” and several miniature hydrangeas will be placed by the time of the reunion.
Registration is required by Monday, July 1. To register, go to www.Case1969.com, www.Horlick69.com, www.WashingtonPark69.com, or Saintcats.org and click on the alumni tab.
