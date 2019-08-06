{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, 800 Center St. (Room 127), will  distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, for the 6:40 p.m. Aug. 27 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required to receive the passes. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

