City taking aps for Adopt-A-Park program

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is seeking individuals, groups and/or organizations to volunteer in the Adopt-A-Park program for 2021. Applications will be accepted beginning Jan. 18 on an ongoing basis.

The Adopt-A-Park program is designed to encourage community involvement thorough volunteerism by helping the PRCS department maintain and beautify City of Racine parks. The program encourages the participation of leagues, businesses, schools, churches, local service groups, sports associations, youth organizations and individuals to perform various tasks such as litter pickup, maintaining flower beds, painting, spreading playground mulch and other approved duties on a regularly scheduled basis. Volunteer organizations may elect to clean their adopted park on a monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly basis.