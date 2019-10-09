{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will hold a reuse your shoe recycling event as part of Make A Difference Day Saturday, Oct. 19.

Used athletic shoes will be collected from 10 a.m. to noon in barrels located in the parking lot of Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Shoes should not have metal parts, cleats or spikes, and they should not be in plastic bags or tied together.

