RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is taking orders for memorial wreaths to be placed at Graceland and Mound cemeteries for the holiday season.

Wreaths are 26 inches in diameter and are accompanied by a stand. If ordered by Nov. 8, wreaths will be placed the week before Thanksgiving and will remain until the cemetery spring cleanup.

The cost is $45 and payment can be made with a credit/debit card, cashier’s check or money order. To place an order for a memorial wreath, call 262-636-9188 or visit the Mound Cemetery office at 1147 West Blvd.

