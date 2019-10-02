RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is taking orders for memorial wreaths to be placed at Graceland and Mound cemeteries for the holiday season.
Wreaths are 26 inches in diameter and are accompanied by a stand. If ordered by Nov. 8, wreaths will be placed the week before Thanksgiving and will remain until the cemetery spring cleanup.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The cost is $45 and payment can be made with a credit/debit card, cashier’s check or money order. To place an order for a memorial wreath, call 262-636-9188 or visit the Mound Cemetery office at 1147 West Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.