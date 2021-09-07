 Skip to main content
City offering fall drop-in playground program
City offering fall drop-in playground program

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering Fall-In to Playgrounds, a free enrichment drop-in playground program for children ages 7-14.

The program will be held outdoors from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Oct. 20 at these locations: Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 21st St.; Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.; Dr. King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.

This free theme-oriented program is supervised by two college student leaders who receive extensive in-service training. Sites provide organized group activities designed to foster lifelong 21st century skills such as team-building and strategy, communication, creative problem-solving, self-awareness, self-confidence and leadership.

Call 262-636-9131 for more information.

